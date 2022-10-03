TN bags first prize for implementing Jal Jeevan projects

Chennai: State municipal administration and water supply KN Nehru accepted an award from President Droupadi Murmu for providing tap water connections to the houses in rural areas under Jal Jeevan Mission in an event held in New Delhi, on Sunday.According to a government release, Tamil Nadu bagged first prize in the category of the states with less than 60 per cent tap water connection. “Of the total 124.93 lakh households in the rural areas in the state, water connections have been given to 69.14 lakh houses.During a recent meeting, the chief minister instructed the department to implement water supply projects using local sources for the rural areas if they have sustainable local sources. If the rural areas do not have sustainable local sources, water supply should be given under combined water supply projects, ” the release said.