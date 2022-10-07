Israel rejects Lebanese revisions to draft maritime deal

Israel rejected revisions requested by Lebanon to a U.S.-brokered border demarcation proposal on Thursday, throwing into doubt years of diplomatic efforts to enable the enemy countries to extract gas at a disputed Mediterranean prospect.The draft deal, which has not been made public, had a warm preliminary reception from the Israeli and Lebanese governments. But amid domestic opposition in both countries, Lebanon asked a U.S. envoy for several amendments.Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid “was updated on the details of the substantial changes Lebanon is seeking to make in the agreement and instructed the negotiating team to reject them,” an Israeli official said.According to Israeli media, a main sticking point was over recognition of a line of demarcation buoys Israel has strung out to sea from its coast. Lebanon worries over any action that may connote formal acceptance of a shared land border.Beirut has also balked at Lapid’s assertion Israel will earn partial royalties from Lebanese extraction in the Qana prospect.A Lebanese official said his government awaited formal notification on Israel’s new position. “We want to know if they rejected the amendments fully or in part, or if they just have their own comments on it,” the official said.