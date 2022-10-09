Modi likely to hold 40 rallies across 144 LS seats lost in 2019 polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is planning to conduct 40 rallies across 144 Lok Sabha seats it lost in the 2019 General elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold one rally in every cluster. According to party sources, under the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana Phase-2, BJP has planned that out of 144 weak or lost Lok Sabha seats across the country, PM Modi will hold 40 big rallies at 40 places. These 40 public meetings of the Prime Minister will be organized in all 40 clusters. According to sources, in the remaining 104 seats, BJP President JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other Union Cabinet Ministers will travel and hold public meetings for the party.According to sources, the strategy of the party is that during their stay, the cluster in charge will have to hold regular meetings with the influential local figures, as well as listen to the grievances of the local dissatisfied leaders of the BJP and give a solution.