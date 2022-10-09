FM visits local market in Chennai; buys vegetables

Rubbing shoulders with the common man, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday took time off to visit a local market in Chennai and purchased vegetables. During the day-long visit to Chennai, she halted at Mylapore market, interacted with vendors and local residents and also bought kitchen items. ‘During her day-long visit to Chennai, Smt @nsitharaman made a halt at Mylapore market where she interacted with the vendors & local residents and also purchased vegetables’ a tweet from the office of the Finance Minister said.