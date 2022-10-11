Centre accords priority to girls and healthcare: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Education Annapurna Devi has said the Central Government under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi accords highest priority to the development of rural areas along with providing a better facilities for girl children’s education and

healthcare.

The Minister said this in Namakkal during a review meeting with Tamil Nadu Tourism Minister Dr.M.Mathiventhan, the District Collector and officers

of various Government departments. During the meeting, Annapurna Devi said the Central Government led by Modi is implementing various schemes in all the states including Tamil Nadu. As the development of the nation begins in rural areas, the Prime Minister is giving top priority to implement developmental projects in those places, she added.Stating that since 2018-19, the Union Government has introduced various schemes worth Rs.15,000 crores in the field of education, she said 15 Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose schools have been constituted in order to provide education for the children residing in villages.Under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme, so far 15 Kasturba Gandhi Balika schools have been instituted all over the nation, she said.To develop students’ unique talents, approval has been sanctioned for the unique talent development centre in 226 schools.