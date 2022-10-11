Stalin, leaders condole Mulayam’s death

Chief Minister and DMK President M.K.Stalin, PMK President and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Anbumani Ramadoss and leaders of various parties today condoled the death of former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party Founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, who stood for reservation for the OBC.

Stalin said on behalf of the DMK, Party Treasurer and DMK Parliamentary leader T.r.Baalu will pay last respects to the mortal remains of Mulayam Singh.In a tweet, he said “saddened by the demise of former CM of UP and senior leader of Samajwadi Party Thiru. Mulayam Singh.” “One of the tallest figures in Indian Politics who stood forreservation for the OBC”, he added,

“Thiru Mulayam Singh was deeply committed to secula ideals. His death is an irreparable loss”, he said”I convey my heartfelt condolences to my brother Akhilesh Yadav & his grieving family, and the cadre of Samajwadi Party”, Stalin said.

“On behalf of DMK, Party Treasurer and DMK Parliamentary Party leader Thiru T.R. Baalu will pay last respects to Thiru. Mulayam Singh avl”, he added. Anbumani in a series of tweets said Mulayam was a pillar of social justice and his death was a great loss to socialjustice.

“The passing away of Samajwadi Party founder leader Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav comes as a great shock and grief. He worked all his life for the betterment of the Backward Classes & he was a pillar of Social Justice in India’, he said.

“He was a political force to reckon with, in North India.”, Anbumani said.

“A pillar of social justice, his demise is a great loss to social justice. I extend My deepest condolences andsympathies to my dear brother Shri @yadavakhilesh and bereaved @samajwadiparty members”, he added.