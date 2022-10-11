Kamal launches DSP’s song

After the release of Rockstar DSP and Bhushan Kumar’s single, O Pari in Hindi, Devi Sri Prasad released the Tamil version with Kamal Hassan and Telugu version of the song with Nagarjuna.I have known Devi Sri Prasad for many years. He keeps amusing me with his work. He keeps moving to the next level consistently with his new achievements. It’s a unique quality that music directors should possess, and he owns them in plenty. By all means, he is a personality who deserves abundant success. This new attempt of Devi Sri Prasad has become a great hit. I also wish him he achieves a greater stature in the movie industry as well. I thank Bhushan Kumar for being a great support in creating this, said Kamal Hassan.My thanks and love for Kamal Haasan and Nagarujuna. They have been great pillars and support in all my efforts. Initially, I expressed the idea of this International song to Kamal Haasan sir alone. His encouraging thoughts and words propelled me to successfully complete the song. His insatiable passion for music was the main factor that connected both of us. This is the reason why I wanted him to release this song, said DSP.