United they stand

The G7 vowed to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, pledging to help Kyiv meet its financing needs and urging Moscow to end its unjust and brutal war. G7 finance ministers and central bankers, who met in Washington, also said in a statement that they had made significant progress in talks on a proposed price cap on Russian oil and welcomed Australia’s addition to the coalition.

President Biden pledged to continue providing Ukraine with the support needed to defend itself, including advanced air defense systems, a White House statement on the phone call said.Biden also told Zelenskiy the United States and its allies and partners would continue imposing costs on Russia, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, the White House said. The United States has provided more than $16.8 billion worth of U.S. security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 and imposed a wide-ranging array of economic sanctions on Moscow over its actions in Ukraine.