TN govt notifies first Slender Loris sanctuary

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesdaynotified India’s first Slender Loris sanctuary. A release from the Department of Environment, Climate Change and Forest here said the government notified 11,806 hectare in Karur and Dindigul districts as India’s first Slender Loris sanctuary after obtaining the approval of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Slender Loris are small nocturnal mammals. They are arboreal in nature, as they spend most of their life on trees.The species acts as a biological predator to pests of agriculturalcrops and benefits farmers.