Tamil Perayam awards announced

SRMIST founder chancellor and president of Tamil Perayam awards T R Parivendar announced the 12 members of the SRM Tamil Perayam 2022 awardees list.

Addressing the press, Dr. T.R. Parivendar said, “The mission of the Tamil Perayam is to

increase awareness around the world and development of Tamil language, literature, art, and culture. Tamilperayam functions according to the recommendations of Tamil Nadu’s best Tamil scholars, creators, and government officials.”

He also added that, “One of its noteworthy initiatives is Tamil Perayam Awards Program. Every year since 2012, Twelve best Tamil Books, Tamil Scholars, Significant Tamil Works, Tamil associations, and magazines were recognised and awarded.”

This year 407 nominations for written works were received for Tamil Perayam Awards . Studies had already been conducted in two stages to choose the most talented individuals among them and ultimately, the awardees were chosen by a panel of academics presided over by retired Justice K Gnanaprakasam, which included R Chandrasekaran, E Rajamani, writer Amirtham Surya, and Adhira Mullai, he added.