PS available in Audible now

Audible, an Amazon company and a spoken- word entertainment, has made available all six parts of Ponniyin Selvan written by Kalki Krishnamurthy, produced by Pustaka Digital and narrated by revered writer, actor and director of Tamil classics, Bombay Kannan.

Speaking about the popularity of Ponniyin Selvan, Shailesh Sawlani, VP and Country GM, Audible

India, said, “Ponniyin Selvan is an incredible Tamil period action drama – a true reflection of the incredible of diverse, regional storytelling that took, and continues to take place in different parts of the country. At Audible, we are honoured to be home to its Audiobook – I believe we have done this historical epic justice, and I hope fans of the story think so too.”

“I feel immensely proud to be able to narrate one of the greatest works of Tamil literature to have ever been written. I hope listeners of Ponniyin Selvan on Audible feel the same rush of emotions while

listening to the stories of the persistent Chola King – Rajaraja Chola, as I did while narrating it. Audio

format is quite exhilarating, and with more local language content being made available as audiobooks and shows, listeners get the flexibility to enjoy it in the language of their choice and motivate them to listen more!” says, Bombay Kannan, actor, writer, director.