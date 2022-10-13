Imran claims someone else pulled strings of power during his tenure

Former Pakistan prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan claimed on Wednesday that someone else pulled the strings of power during his tenure and that he was all but a figurehead, the media reported. He said had he been given control of even half of his due power, he would have even defeated a formidable commander as Sher Shah Suri, Samaa TV reported. He made this admission while talking to a select group from the media in Lahore on Wednesday. He reiterated his claim that the society could flourish if there was true rule of law. Earlier while addressing the doctors convention and an Insaf Students Federation (ISF) convention in Lahore, the former prime minister said that those who have been stealing the state’s resources for the past three decades have been repeatedly let off the hook through National Reconciliation Ordinances (NROs).