Hijab row: SC delivers split verdict

Delivering a split verdict in the Karnataka hijab ban case, the Supreme Court dismissed the petitions challenging the Karnataka High Court order upholding the hijab ban, while another Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia allowed them. “It’s ultimately a matter of choice and nothing else. Uppermost in my mind was the education of the girl child. I respectfully disagree with my brother judge,” Justice Dhulia said.

Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta, while dismissing the petitions against the hijab ban, also referred the matter to the Chief Justice Of India for appropriate direction

“It’s a matter of choice, nothing more, nothing less,” Justice Dhulia said while pronouncing the order.