Gauff, Pegula qualify for 2022 WTA Finals

The doubles team of Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula have qualified for the 2022 WTA Finals, to be held in Fort Worth, Texas, at the Dickies Arena from October 31 to November 7, the WTA announced on Friday.

Gauff and Pegula are the fifth doubles team to confirm their place in Fort Worth, joining reigning champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, Gabriela Dabrowski and Giuliana Olmos, Lyudmyla Kichenok and Jelena Ostapenko, and Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens.

The team will be the first all-American pairing to contest the WTA Finals since 2015 (Raquel Kops-Jones and Abigail Spears), and are bidding to be the first players from the UNited States win the WTA Finals Martina Navratilova since Liezel Huber and Lisa Raymond in 2011.