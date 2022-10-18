Jaya’s death: Enquiry panel suggests probe against Sasikala, Vijayabaskar

The Arumugasamy Commission report on late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death was tabled in Tamilnadu Assembly today.The report said aid that Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala is guilty. Based on its findings, the commission found Sasikala, Dr Sivakumar (Jayalalithaa’s personal physician and relative of Sasikala), former health secretary Radhakrishnan and former health minister C Vijayabaskar to be guilty and requested an investigation. Arumughaswamy Commission, constituted on November 22, 2017, by the previous AIADMK government, held an investigation spanning five years into the death Jayalalithaa and submitted a report to the government.