Nitish Kumar in touch with BJP, claims Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Wednesday (October 19, 2022) claimed that the Bihar Chief Minister is in touch with his former ally Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and that he may join hands with the party again if the situation demands so. Kishor, who has earlier worked with the Bihar CM both as a professional and a party colleague, said that Nitish Kumar has kept a line of communication open with the BJP through Janata Dal (United) MP Harivansh.”People who are thinking that Nitish Kumar is actively building a national alliance against the BJP will be surprised to know that he has kept a line open with the BJP. He is in touch with the BJP through his party MP and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairperson Harivansh Ji,” the 45-year-old activist said.