DMK suspends KS Radhakrishnan from its primary membership

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Thursday suspended its spokesperson and senior leader KS Radhakrishnan from its primary membership and other responsibilities.On Thursday, Radhakrishnan tweeted a picture trolling Congress President-elect Mallikharjun Kharge and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Several Tamil Nadu Congress leaders condemned that and later the DMK took action against Radhakrishnan. Kharge was elected as new Congress president on Wednesday. Kharge got 7,897 votes in the presidential contest and his opponent Shashi Tharoor received 1,072 votes in the voting held on October 17. Addressing the media after his victory, Kharge said Congress has “continuously strengthened democracy” in the 75-year history of the country and protected the Constitution.