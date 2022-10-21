Short stay

Liz Truss announced that she is resigning as the UK PM, just 45 days after staying in office, making her Britain’s shortest-serving premier. Truss was facing an open revolt against her leadership as an increasing number of Conservative Party MPs called for her to resign amid mounting chaos at the heart of the UK government. In just six weeks as prime minister, she was forced to abandon almost all her policy programme after it triggered a bond market rout and a collapse of her approval ratings and those of her Conservative Party. Speaking outside her Number 10 Downing Street office and residence, she accepted that she could not deliver the promises she made when she was running for Conservative leader, having lost the faith of her party.

I recognise though, given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party. I have therefore spoken to His Majesty the King to notify him that I am resigning as leader of the Conservative Party, Truss said. I met the chairman of the 1922 Committee, Sir Graham Brady. We’ve agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our country’s economic stability and national security, she added.

Before Truss, George Canning previously held the record for the shortest-serving prime minister in Britain. He served 119 days in 1827 before he died. The latest turmoil comes a day after Suella Braverman’s explosive exit from the Cabinet after admitting a breach of the ministerial code by discussing government policy in private emails and a scathing parting attack on her boss.