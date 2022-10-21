Dhruv Sarja’s movie titled KD The Devil

The title of Dhruva Sarja’s next directed by Prem has been revealed as KD The Devil, along with a teaser of the film. The Kannada film will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.Interestingly, the Tamil teaser has a voiceover by Vijay Sethupathi and Malayalam teaser has voiceover by Mohanlal. Sanjay Dutt, who made his Kannada debut with Yash’s KGF Chapter-2 will once again be returning to South with KD playing a crucial role.The title teaser introduces Dhruva Sarja’s KD as a criminal, who is most-wanted among criminals. The featurette showcases him getting released from a prison after serving his term. The dialogues and music of the film have a heavy hangover of KGF. KD’s story is set between 1968 and 1978 and is based on a real incident.