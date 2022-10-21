Sardar – Review

Actor Karthi after a stellar show in Ponniyin Selvan, is back with a mass commercial movie. His latest release Sardar is an espionage action fare. From being a secret agent in Indian army to a bravado cop, Karthi has done his part well.

Written and directed by P S Mithran, and produced by S Lakshman Kumar, under the banner of Prince Pictures, the film stars Karthi in a dual role with Raashii Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Chunky Pandey, Laila, Murali Sharma and Munishkanth in prominent roles. The film’s music composed by G V Prakash Kumar, with cinematography by George C Williams, and editing by Ruben.

A smart young police officer Karthi has a bad past. His father Sardar (Karthi) who served as secret agent in India was declared traitor in an important mission. He has been languishing in Bangladesh jail for over two decades. Meanwhile, a corporate firm through a nation-wide scheme decides to take control of water. Their notorious act leaves waterbodies high and dry. The rest is but how they (dad and son) fight against all baddies.

Karthi steals the show. He continues from where he left in Ponniyin Selvan. He comes all through and pulls his roles in ste. Raashii Khanna is cute and bubbly. Hindi actor Chunkey Pandey plays baddie with conviction. G V Prakash’s music and George Willians’ camera go hand in hand.

Sardar has all all but somewhere misses the punch associated with films on such genre. Had the writing been strong, it would have been different.