Dhoni forays to movie production

Legendary cricketer Mahindra Singh Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni’s production house Dhoni Entertainment has commenced the various stages of producing entertainment content, across all mainstream languages. Dhoni Entertainment has already carved a name for itself by producing and releasing the popular documentary, the ‘Roar of the Lion’, based on the IPL matches played by the Chennai Super Kings. “Women’s Day Out”, a short film about Cancer awareness was also produced by them.The exceptional bond that Dhoni shares with the people of Tamil Nadu is eminent. Reinforcing this extra special relationship further, Dhoni Entertainment will be producing its first film in Tamil, a family entertainer conceptualized by Sakshi Singh Dhoni, the Managing Director of Dhoni Entertainment and will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, who has also authored Atharva – The Origin, a new age graphic novel. The cast and crew of the film will be announced shortly.

Besides Tamil, Dhoni Entertainment is in talks with multiple filmmakers and script writers to create and produce exciting and meaningful content across genres including science fiction, crime drama, comedy, suspense thriller, and more.“From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer. I am honored and very grateful for this opportunity to develop this really fresh concept into a feature film story and to be directing the film as well.” Says Ramesh Thamilmani, the Director. He adds, “All of us are excited to kick start this journey and bring this special film to life for the audience to watch and enjoy.”

Vikas Hasija, Business Head, Dhoni Entertainment says, “Post Pandemic, the business of the mainstream films in India has become a singular entity, the boundaries are blurred and there is no Regional cinema vs Hindi cinema debate anymore. As more Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films are equally celebrated in the North, Dhoni Entertainment does not want to limit itself as a single-language production house. Our priority is to reach our Indian audiences in every nook and corner of our country, through meaningful stories. Though our first film will be originally made in Tamil, it will be released in multiple languages.”