‘Shami has played a lot of cricket, knows his role’

Ahead of their second Super 12 match against the Netherlands at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey feels that senior pacer Mohammed Shami has got a good understanding of his role in the T20I side considering the wealth of experience he’s got after playing a lot of cricket.On Sunday, Shami was picked over pacer Harshal Patel in India’s playing eleven for their T20 World Cup campaign opener against Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground and picked the vital wicket of Iftikhar Ahmed while conceding 25 runs in his four overs as the 2007 champions won by four wickets in a thrilling fashion.

“The mandate which is very important is that everyone remains fit. In Shami’s case, he has played a lot of cricket and has got the experience. Honestly, I don’t have to tell a lot of things to him.The discussions are around how the wickets are, how we can go about it, the additional options we have and can choose ball-wise or maybe about the batters, how would the surface behaves.”So, we talk about a lot of options, and he has played a lot of cricket, so he understands the role, which doesn’t need a lot of discussion,” said Mhambrey in the pre-match press conference.Shami, who had not played a single T20I since last year’s World Cup in the UAE, was brought back into India’s 15-man squad after pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the showpiece event due to back injury.After missing the bilateral series at home against Australia and South Africa due to Covid-19, Shami bowled just one over in their warm-up match against Australia at Brisbane.

He defended 11 runs off the final over in Australia’s chase, picking three wickets, including two coming off back-to-back yorkers.”It all started from the NCA, like how he felt and the shape he was in. He put in the loads and numbers there. Whatever feedback we got, we are pretty happy about it.In his case, he’s very experienced, a very seasoned bowler, what you are going to get from him, that was sure. But the important bit was how he turned up after Covid-19, and we are pretty happy with the recovery.”Whatever reports, feedback we got from NCA, we are pretty happy about it. In the match, he was in good frame, good space, whatever discussion we had, he was looking forward to this tournament.When he started by bowling the first over in Australia, he looked in good rhythm, that also gave us a lot of confidence about what you will get from Shami. He’s a champion bowler, no doubt,” added Mhambrey.