Catch Jhansi in Disney Hotstar

Actor Krishna of Tribal Horse Entertainment has produced a web series titled ‘Jhansi’ for Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Thiru, the 10-episode thriller series is written by Ganesh Kaarthic and features Anjali as the titular character. The series revolves around the journey of a woman, who has no memory of her past but is trying to figure out the mystery behind what keeps haunting her. Jhansi is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and other languages worldwide.

Cinematographer Arvi said, “The story traverses through the episodes from the time of the 90s to the current period. We have created the visuals according to characterisations and story backdrops. Every crew member has exercised tremendous hard work. I thank everyone for their earnest support.”

Director Thiru said, “Initially when Krishna called me and spoke about this series, I was a little hesitant to direct a web series. I had lots of doubts and insecurities about the web series. It’s because this is a project that has to be created on a big scale. As a team, we have done our best and completed the project as a 10-episode series at the planned budget. The screenplay is the biggest plus in this series and the writers have done fabulous work, which will be appreciated by you all. Earlier, I envisaged that I would direct Krishna as an actor, but it’s a surprise to see that he has produced my work now. He took care of me entirely throughout the process of creating this project. Ganesh Kaarthic will be soon proving his caliber as an outstanding filmmaker. Anjali has performed jaw-dropping action sequences in this series. The entire team has worked a lot to shape this project. I believe the series will enthrall you all as an engrossing package.

Actor Krishna said, “I didn’t have any releases this year, and my next would be Bell Bottom. Embarking on a production journey has been a long-run dream for me, and this is our third creation. When I pitched this idea to Disney+ Hotstar, they immediately agreed to materialize it. When I told GK that a well-experienced filmmaker directing it will add more value to ‘Jhansi’, he instantly accepted the idea. I asked Thiru to let GK direct at least a single episode, and he graciously agreed for me. We got talented artistes like Anjali and others from many regional industries. (On a humorous note) Despite my request to the creative and technical team to offer me a character, they didn’t heed to my request. I thank Hotstar for giving me this great opportunity. This creation is so close-to-our-heart and we believe that you all will like it as well.”