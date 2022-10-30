Seoul Halloween stampede: Death toll rises to 151

The death toll in the horrific Seoul Halloween stampede rose to 151, with 19 of them identified as foreigners, South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported citing fire authorities.

During a briefing, Choi Seong-beom, the head of the fire department in Yongsan, said the death toll from Saturday’s accident rose to 151, which included 19 foreigners.

Their nationalities include those from Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway, Choi added.

The agency also reported that the victims in their 20s accounted for the age group most affected by the horrific Seoul Halloween stampede.

Moreover, the agency, citing the Seoul metropolitan government, said Sunday it has received about 270 reports of missing persons related to the deadly stampede during Halloween parties in the Itaewon district.