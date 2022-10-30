Thevar Jayanthi: All roads lead to Pasumpon

State Ministers including Duraimurugan, leaders of various political parties paid floral tributes to veteran freedom fighter Muthuramalinga Thevar on the occasion of Thevar Jayanthi today at Pasumpon village in Ramanathapuram district.

AIADMK interim general secretary and leader of the opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami along with party senior leaders paid tributes to the statue of the freedom fighter at Nandanam in Chennai, while ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam and his supporters paid tribute to the freedom fighter at his memorial in Nandanam.

Governor RN Ravi paid floral tribute to the portrait of Pasumpon Muthuramalingam at Raj Bhavan.