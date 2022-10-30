T20 WC: Rain threat for India-South Africa clash

Unbeaten in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, Team India will be bidding to record their third straight win when they take on confident South Africa on Sunday at the Perth Stadium.

But as the weatherman has predicted an overcast sky, the cricket lovers would be keeping their fingers crossed.

The winner of this match will have one foot in the semi-finals and both India and South Africa will be aware of that as they go head-to-head in Perth in a key contest at the T20 World Cup.

According to the meteorology department, there will be an overcast evening, but there won’t be any rain throughout the game.

So far, a few World Cup games have been abandoned due to rain.

The Optus Stadium in Perth will host the India and South Africa match.