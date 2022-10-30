Samantha reveals she has been diagnosed with autoimmune condition Myositis

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Saturday informed her fans that she has been diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. Taking to Instagram, Samantha posted a photo of herself as she sat on a couch with an IV drip connected to her wrist.

Samantha captioned the post, “Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped.”

She also added, “I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you.. (black heart emoji). THIS TOO SHALL PASS.”