TN police warns Annamalai

TN BJP chief Annamalai’s allegations of intelligence failure on the part of Tamil Nadu police in not heeding to Central intelligence “tip-off” of the Coimbatore blast, has landed him in trouble.

The State police is out with a press release dismissing his claims.

The department urged not to fuel such baseless allegations.

Meanwhile Annamalai dared the DMK government to summon him for inquiry in connection with the Coimbatore car blast and said he is ready to hand over documents in his possession to the government.