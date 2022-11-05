India reports 1,082 Covid cases

New Delhi : India recorded 1,082 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours. According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Saturday (November 5), the total recovery rate reached at around 98.78 per cent and total recoveries data reached to 4,41,13,761.The total active cases of COVID-19 in India have decreased to 15,200, the health ministry data showed today. Yesterday, the registered active cases were around 15,705.A decrease of total 505 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The active cases comprise 0.03 per cent of the total infections, the ministry said.