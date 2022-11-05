Rajini to do a cameo in Lal Salaam

Chennai : Actor Rajinikanth will make a special appearance in the film titled Laal Salaam. This project is directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Subaskaran (Lyca Productions). The film stars Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. It will have music by AR Rahman. Laal Salaam is slated for a release in 2023.Aishwarya is known for her 2012 film titled 3 starring Dhanush, and Vai Raja Vai. She also helmed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran that highlighted stunt choreographers.Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.