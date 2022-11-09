Justice Chandrachud takes oath as CJI

Supreme Court judge DY Chandrachud took oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of Office of the Chief Justice of India to Justice Chandrachud at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Justice Chandrachud becomes the 50th CJI and will assume office on November 9. He will have a tenure till November 10, 2024. Supreme Court judges retire at the age of 65.

Justice Chandrachud is the second most senior judge of the Supreme Court.

His father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978, to July 11, 1985.

Justice Chandrachud, born on November 11, 1959, was appointed judge of the Supreme Court on May 13, 2016.

He was the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court from October 31, 2013, until his appointment to the Supreme Court.

Justice Chandrachud was the judge of the Bombay High Court from March 29, 2000, until his appointment as Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

He had also served as Additional Solicitor General of India from 1998 until his appointment as a judge in the Bombay High Court. He was designated as a senior advocate by the Bombay High Court in June 1998.