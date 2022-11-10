PTI supporters continue protest in Islamabad

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) continued staging sit-ins for the third consecutive day at different entry and exit points of Islamabad on Wednesday, media reports said. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja tweeted a video from the Inter-Junction Principal Road (IJP) road in Islamabad, where party supporters were seen watching Pakistan’s T20 World Cup semifinal against New Zealand on a big screen on Wednesday, Express Tribune reported. The provincial minister also wished the Pakistani team and captain Babar Azam luck for the match. “Today is the third day of sit-in at the entry and exit points of Islamabad. I am enjoying #PakvsNz cricket match at IJP road along with PTI workers. Wishing Babar Azam and the team prayers & best wishes from the people of Rawalpindi,” said Raja. Earlier, supporters of PTI blocked roads near the capital disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close, as they protested against a bid to assassinate their leader, Imran Khan, at a recent anti-government rally, Express Tribune reported. The PTI chief, who has been pressing for general elections since he was ousted as Prime Minister after losing a confidence vote in the Parliament in April, was shot at at the rally last Thursday. He is recovering from leg wounds. PTI supporters began their protests on major roads around Islamabad late on Monday. They have blocked the highway to Islamabad’s international airport and the ones linking the capital with Lahore and Peshawar. The PTI announced late on Monday that its long march would resume on November 10 at the place where Imran was attacked, and he would lead it virtually, Express Tribune reported. The political tension comes as the country is grappling with economic turmoil exacerbated by recent flooding that the government estimates caused economic losses worth $30 billion.