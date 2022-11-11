Allcargo Logistics Q2 PAT falls 13 pc to Rs 230 cr

Allcargo Logistics has reported a 13 per cent fall in consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 230 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.The company’s consolidated PAT in the year-ago period was Rs 263 crore, as per a regulatory filing.The income from operations rose 6.5 per cent to Rs 5,300 crore in the reporting quarter as against Rs 4,978 crore in the second quarter of FY22, as per the filing.Earnings before income, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) during the quarter stood at Rs 450 crore.’We have posted the highest-ever Q2 revenue and EBITDA and also the highest margin ever for any quarter, this time,” said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Chairman, Allcargo Logistics, ECU Worldwide and Gati Ltd.On the board’s approval to the company’s plans to buyout the remaining stake in GKEPL, Shetty said.”We share an extremely close relationship with KWE group built on mutual respect and that will continue across businesses. With this acquisition, we will be able to expedite our restructuring plans to take Gati forward,” Shetty added.