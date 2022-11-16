Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has said Twitter is very slow in India and many other countries. ‘Twitter is very slow in India, Indonesia & many other countries. This is a fact, not a claim. 10 to 15 secs to refresh homeline tweets is common. Sometimes, it doesn’t work at all, especially on Android phones. The only question is how much delay is due to bandwidth/latency/app, Musk, Twitter’s new owner, tweeted.In another tweet, he said he would like to apologise for Twitter being super slow in many countries. The app is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline! I was told ~1200 RPCs independently by several engineers at Twitter, which matches # of microservices. The ex-employee is wrong, he said. Trimming down that 1200 number, reducing data usage, serialised trips & simplifying the app are all needed to improve the speed of use.

Even though Twitter has recently seen mass layoffs and rollback of implemented decisions, one thing is for sure, Musk is a man of wits for sure.On Wednesday, the billionaire took to Twitter and shared a picture of him posing with two people who seemed like his employees. Welcoming back Ligma & Johnson!” he wrote along with the picture. n the next tweet, he added that it is Important to admit when I’m wrong & firing them was truly one of my biggest mistakes.’