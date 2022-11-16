Veerappan’s associates walks out of prison

Two associates of slain forest brigand Veerappan convicted in connection with the murder of three persons including a forest department staff walked out of Coimbatore Central Prison after more than 30 years on Monday.T Andiyappan, 65 and K Perumal, 67 along with Veerappan’s elder brother M Madhaiyan were arrested by Bungalowpudur police for murdering forest range officer Chidambaranathan and two others near Gunderipallam dam in Erode in 1987.They were lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison and seven years ago Madhaiyan was shifted to Salem Central Prison. He died of illness in Salem Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital (GMKMC) in May this year. Madhaiyan was suffering from various ailments including diabetes.