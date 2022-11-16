Dr Agarwal’s comes to Chengalpattu

Chennai : Dr Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals launched its primary eye care centre – 20 | 20 Eyecare, at GST Road in Chengalpattu.The 20 | 20 Eyecare by Dr Agarwal’s was inaugurated by Pradeep IPS, Superintendent of Police – Chengalpattu District in the presence of Dr Srinivasa Rao, regional medical director, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital.To mark the inauguration, 20 | 20 Eyecare by Dr Agarwal’s, Chengalpattu is conducting free eye check-ups for the public till 30 November with a special buy one gets one offer on select frames. Anybody can walk into the centre and undergo free eye screening.Dr Srinivasa Rao said “This centre is equipped with the state-of-the-art equipment to diagnose and treat different eye conditions. It also aims to improve the accessibility to quality eye care in and around this neighbourhood. 20 | 20 Eyecare by Dr Agarwal’s aims to make primary eye care accessible to rural populations and help increase the uptake of eye care services among rural and semi-urban populations. We plan to set up over 100 outreach centres in Tamilnadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala in the next 3 years, especially in Tier 2 and 3 cities”Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep said, “It gives me immense pleasure to inaugurate the new centre of 20 | 20 Eyecare by Dr Agarwal’s here in Chengalpattu. Eyesight is one of our most important senses because our eyes allow us to connect with our surroundings, keep us safe, and help us remain mentally sharp. Regular eye check-ups are important to maintain good vision at all ages.”