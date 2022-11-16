Indian students prefer US for higher education

Chennai:For the second year in a row, a record number of Indian students chose the United States to pursue higher education. According to the Open Doors Report released today, almost 200,000 Indian students chose the United States as their higher education destination in the 2021-22 academic year, a 19 percent increase over the previous year. Nearly 21 percent of the over one million foreign students studying in the United States are Indian students.Minister Counselor for Public Diplomacy, Gloria Berbena, said, “Congratulations to India on leading the globe in the number of students choosing the United States. It’s clear Indian students and their parents recognize the value of a U.S. education, one that prepares them to leverage their newly gained know-how to tackle the world’s challenges and readies them for future opportunities, whether that’s in artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, or entrepreneurship and innovation.”Students and families seeking additional facts about studying in the United States can download the EducationUSA India app, available for free on iOS and Android devices. The app provides the latest information about the college application process and is a quick and easy first step to planning higher education in the United States. Or visit https://educationusa.state.gov/country/in