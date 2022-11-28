India logs 291 Covid cases

India’s active covid case tally fell to 5,123, with 291 new coronavirus infections reported in the last 24 hours, the Union health ministry said in an update on Monday. The country’s total reported cases so far, since the pandemic hit in early 2020, stand at 4.46 crore covid, while death toll at 530,614.Active cases account for 0.01% of total reported infections, while the recovery rate stands at 98.80%, according to the health ministry. As of now, Karnataka has 1,625 active cases, Kerala has 1,745 active cases. Maharashtra has 451 active cases, Odisha 104 cases, Rajasthan 94, Tamil Nadu has 268 active cases, Uttar Pradesh 139 and West Bengal has 78 active cases.