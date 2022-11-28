Twitter tales

Twitter owner, Elon Musk, may soon come up with an iPhone and Android rival. However, he would only think of coming up with his own phone if Apple or Google banned his newly-acquired company – Twitter – from the app stores. Twitter may get banned from Google and Apple App Stores over content moderation issues. When a Twitter user asked whether Musk would create a new phone on the market if Twitter gets booted from the Google or Apple app stores, Musk replied to her saying that he will indeed come up with a new phone. “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone,” he said.Elon Musk has lost half of the top 100 advertisers on Twitter in less than a month after the billionaire took office, the study revealed. According to Media Matters in America, 50 of the top 100 advertisers have spent nearly $2 billion on the platform since 2020, and more than $750 million on advertising in 2022 alone.Furthermore seven additional advertisers seem to be reducing their advertising on Twitter to almost nothing, in addition to those who appear to have stopped advertising.