On Udhayanidhi Stalin’s birthday yesterday, the makers of his film Kannai Nambathey have released a new poster. Along with that, it has also been announced that will be hitting screens in February.Kannai Nambathey is directed by Mu Maran of Iravukku Aayiram Kangal-fame. Kannai Nambathey, produced by VN Ranjith Kumar under his Lipi Cine Krafts, the film has music by Siddhu Kumar and cinematography by Pariyerum Perumal-fame Sridhar, and Jalandar Vasan.