Shanthi Priya is back with a bang

Shanthi Priya, who is also known as Nishanthi down South has made a comeback in showbiz with MX Player’s latest web series Dharavi Bank. In the OTT series,Shanthi portrayed the role of ‘Bonamma’, the sister of Suniel Shetty, a dreaded criminal for the outside world but a messiah for the people of Dharavi. Her portrayal as a raw and robust character is making waves online and has already become the talk of the town. Shanthi, who is making her comeback after a decade, shines in every frame in this gangster drama. Shanthi will also be seen in a biopic of Sarojini Naidu, titled Sarojini Naidu – The Unsung Freedom Fighter. Shanthi Priya ruled the 90s with her movies like Enga Ooru Pattukaran (1988), Neram Nalla Irukku (1987), Rayilukku Neramachu (1988), Sigappu Thali (1988) and more. She quit movies in the late 90s to give time to her family, and after fulfilling her family commitments, she is back to where she belonged. Besides web series and films, Shanthi is also quite active in the page 3 circuit. From attending parties and events to walking the ramp, Shanthi is leaving no stone unturned to regain her space.