Lowest Covid cases recorded in India since April 2020

India logged 215 new coronavirus infections, the lowest since April 2020, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,46,72,068, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday. The active cases further declined to 4,982, while the death toll climbed to 5,30,615 with one fatality being reported from Delhi, the data updated at 8 am stated. The active cases comprise 0.01 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.80 per cent, according to the ministry. A decrease of 141 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,36,471, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.