Shraddha case: Aaftab’s narco test to be done 5 Dec

The narco test of Aaftab Amin Poonawalla, the accused who strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopped her body into 35 pieces, is likely to be done on December 5.

The Medical Director of Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital, Navneet Goel, told ANI that they have not received any request from Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for a narco test.

“We have not received any request from FSL for a narco test. However, a medical fitness procedure was conducted. We are hoping it will be done next Monday after the request from FSL,” said Goel.

Notably, Delhi’s Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital is the only hospital in north India which provides the facility for narco-analysis tests. The testing is only done every Monday with one patient as per the present capacity. Dr Naveen Kumar, the Nodal Officer of the narco test said, “We have an operation theatre for the narco test.