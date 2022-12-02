Bravo appointed CSK bowling coach

Chennai Super Kings have appointed Dwayne Bravo as the team’s bowling coach ahead of IPL 2023. Bravo has called time on his playing days in the IPL, having played the tournament since its inception in 2008. L Balaji is taking a break for one year due to personal commitments, but he will be available for the Super Kings Academy.

“I’m looking forward to this new journey because it’s something I see myself doing after my playing days is fully over. I enjoy working with bowlers and it’s a role I’m excited about. From player to coach, I don’t think I have to adjust much because while I’m playing, I always work with bowlers and try to come up with plans and ideas on how to have that one step ahead of the batsmen. The only difference is I will no longer be standing at mid-on or mid-off!

“I never thought I would be the leading wicket taker in the history of IPL. But I’m just happy to be a part of IPL history!” said Bravo.