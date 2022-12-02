Shah Rukh Khan wraps Saudi Arabia schedule of ‘Dunki’

Shah Rukh Khan says he has completed the Saudi Arabia schedule of his upcoming film ”Dunki”, directed by Rajkumar Hirani.In a video shared on his social media handles, the actor on Wednesday night thanked the movie’s cast and crew for a ”lovely” filmmaking experience.”There’s nothing more satisfying than completing a shooting schedule as is with ‘Dunki’ here in Saudi. I want to thank Raju sir, Abhijat, Manosh, and the rest of the cast and crew for making it so lovely,” Shah Rukh said in the short clip.