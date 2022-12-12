Low pressure brings more rains to TN

Several parts of Tamilnadu including Chennai have been witnessing heavy rains since morning.

Interior districts of Tamil Nadu, including Namakkal, Trichy, Erode, Salem, Ariyalur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Perambalur, Tiruvannamalai, Tirupattur and nearby north interior districts are witnessing steady downpour.

When cyclone Mandous crossed the coast Saturday, many heaved a sigh of relief and hoped rains would come to an end.

However heavy downpour is witnessed since early this morning affecting general lives. School students were put to bother as holiday was not declared. Office-goers had tough time reaching their destinations.

Remember recently cyclone Mandaus crossed Chennai coast. Gusty winds and heavy downpour were witnessed. Several trees were uprooted.