HC issues directions for crowd management in Sabarimala temple

The Kerala High Court has issued directions for crowd management in Sabarimala Temple and directed the Pathanamthitta District Administration to ensure that all pilgrims have comfortable darshan.

This is while the Devaswom Bench of Justice Anil K Narendran and Justice PG Ajithkumar was considering several issues regarding rush in the temple.

The directions issued by the High Court are the present pace at which the pilgrim’s ascent of the holy steps per minute is 65-70.

This will have to be increased to 75-80. Special instructions have been given in this regard to personnel on duty at holy steps.

The 100 Indian Reserve Battalion personnel have been exclusively deputed for duty at holy steps.

The court further issued directions that the existing to and fro movement to Sannidhanam should be strictly followed. Infiltration to Chandranandan road must be strictly avoided by foot patrol teams. Additionally, 422 policemen are deployed at Sannidhanam in this phase.