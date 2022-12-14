Udhayanidhi sworn-in as TN Cabinet Minister

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi sworn in as a minister today. The youth wing secretary of the DMK and MLA’s swearing-in ceremony took place at 9.30 am.

Udhayanidhi was elected in the 2021 Assembly election for the first time from the Chepauk-Tiruvallikeni Assembly Constituency, a seat once held by his grandfather and late DMK patriarch Karunanidhi.

As of now, the strength of TN cabinet is 34. With the induction of Udhayanidhi, it will go up to 35. This is the third reshuffle of the cabinet.