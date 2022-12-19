Shankar to present his protege’s film

Director Shankar will present his former assistant Vasantabalan’s Aneethi, which stars Arjun Das and Dushara in the lead roles, through his production banner. Interestingly, Shankar had produced the director’s Veyyil, way back in 2006, and the film had won the Best Feature Film in Tamil award at that year’s major awards events, including the National Film Award, the Tamil Nadu State Film Award and Filmfare Award.Ponniyin Selvan fame actor Arjun Chidambaram plays the antagonist in this movie, which also has former Bigg Boss Tamil contestant Suresh Chakravarthi and veteran danseuse Shanta Dhananjayan in key roles. While the latter plays a retired headmistress in the film, while the former had told us previously that he has a “beautiful role” in the movie.GV Prakash Kumar scores the music for the film. The composer, who had also worked with the director on the music of Veyyil, took to Twitter to share his happiness about Shankar coming onboard the film and presenting it. “#aneethi with #spictures … 16 years after veyil working with #spictures @shankarshanmugh @Vasantabalan1,” tweeted the music director.