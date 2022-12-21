UP delegation nets Rs 20,000 cr investments from Singapore

Singapore investors have committed nearly Rs 20,000 crores of investment in Uttar Pradesh in areas such as data centres, logistics services and education following a visit by a business promotion delegation to the city-state, a senior official has said.The investments were committed following a four-day presentation here, which concluded on Monday, by the UP Global Investment Summit (UPGIS) delegation led by State Minister of Jal Shakti and Flood Control Swatantra Dev Singh.Singapore is a partner country in UPGIS to be held from February 10-12, 2023 in Lucknow.Singh and his delegation members held a series of meetings and discussed prospects and collaboration opportunities in their state with Singapore’s Minister of Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong and Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu Hai Yien.”It was a very successful trip. The G2G (government to government) engagement was very warm and fruitful,” Deepak Kumar, Principal Secretary, Basic Education Department of Uttar Pradesh, told PTI”The Rs 20,000 crore (USD 200 billion) intended investments will be in infrastructure, hyperscale data centres, inland waterways, logistics and warehousing, food and agro-processing, educational institutions, skilling centres, waste management, and the like,” he said.